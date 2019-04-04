Take a safe ride home from the Tigers home opener thanks to Wallside Windows and Lyft

Fans attending the Detroit Tigers home opener at Comerica Park will be having fun and our friends at Wallside Windows want to make sure the day ends safely.

Wallside Windows is teaming up with Lyft to offer safe rides home for people leaving Comerica park after the game for half the price, up to $15.

Elliot Darvick from Lyft joined Tati Amare to explain how it works. "All you have to do is open up the Lyft app on your phone and under the promo section enter the promo code WALLSIDE2019 and the discount will be automatically applied." The discount is available on rides between 1pm and 8pm to anyone within 1/2 mile of Comerica Park.

Lyft also has a way to make sure customers are getting into the correct Lyft vehicle. The Lyft sign on the windshield will light up in the same color that is shown on your Lyft order. So if your order shows a pink color, the Lyft sign will glow pink.

For more information on the "Safe Ride With Wallside" program, visit the website: wallsidewindows.com/openingday.

This article is sponsored by Wallside Windows