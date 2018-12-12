Take a tour of history and fun in Northville

While you're out shopping for the holidays, you might want to head over to one local town where you can walk through history and find some really unique gifts. Our resident tourist, Kila Peeples, went to Northville for a little exploring and found some great hidden gems.

Straddling both Oakland and Wayne counties, Northville has been a part of Michigan history for over 150 years. With its rolling hills and historic buildings, downtown Northville is a great place to spend the day browsing. When you do, you should start at the Dancing Eye Gallery.

As soon as you walk in the doors, there's a ton of colorful knick knacks all around that you'll want to take home. Since 1995, store owner Teresa Sherlow has been providing quirky items that make fantastic gifts. From night lights and T-shirts, to mittens necklaces and coasters, it's all extremely affordable and made locally by Michigan artists.

When you're done shopping during the day, head across the street for some nighttime fun at Genitti's Hole in the Wall. Genitti's is all about history--family history. it has been in business in Northville for almost 50 years. Genitti's serves a seven-course-dinner that includes soup, salad, pasta and a main entree and dessert. Then, if you choose, there's a family friendly interactive comedy show where the audience also participates.