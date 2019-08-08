Take a tour of the beautiful city of Rochester

The wonderful weather we are having make it the perfect time to get outside and explore some of the awesome places in our area. One town has everything you could need: Nice trails to walk, a booming downtown area, and tasty restaurants. Our resident tourist Kila Peeples checked out the city of Rochester and here's her choices of what you should check out.

There are so many great things to like about the city of Rochester. It is home to one of the fasting growing colleges, Oakland University and music icon Madonna lived in the area during her teenage years. The city of Rochester has been consistently on lists for being one of the top places to live in the U.S. As the area continues to grow, so do the cool things to do there, including going to the Paint Creek Trail.

The Paint Creek Trail is nearly nine miles of beautiful trails that runs through five cities. Since 1983, Paint Creek Trail gets over 100,000 visitors a year; whether you bike it, run it or walk it, the trail offers a way to take in some of Rochester's and Michigan's natural beauty. The trail ends in downtown Rochester which is perfect for shopping and eating.

One great place to shop is Bizzy Buzz Artisan Market, a homegrown business that houses over 70 artists' works. From jewelry to home goods, the moment you walk through the door you are bound to find something you want to buy. For eats, The Meeting House is a good place for yummy comfort foods like mac and cheese, chicken and dumplings and pork chops. Penny Black is a low-key bar that's perfect for a beer and a burger; there's also nachos, tacos and cookie dough egg rolls if you have room for dessert.

