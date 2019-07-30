Take a tour of delicious bites with Eastern Market Food Tours

Whether it's a weekday or weekend, something fun and interesting is always going on at Detroit's historic Eastern Market. One local woman is taking people who may not have experienced the district on food tours of this gem, and our Kila Peeples discovered they are a great way to be a tourist in your own town.

Detroit is quickly becoming a food destination with new restaurants popping up all over the city. One great place to find all kinds of foods is Eastern Market, and the Feet on the Street Food Tours celebrates the delectable dishes you can find there. The tours are led by Linda Yellin, a fast-talking, very knowledgeable metro Detroit native who's love for the city, and its food, comes out in every tour.

"Feet on the Street tours support Detroit through cultural tourism," said Yellin.

First stop on the tour is Rocky's, a historic dry goods shop, where the tourist gets the low down on the tour. Yellin splits them up into two groups and then they take off.

Next stop is Shed 2 inside Eastern Market where tourist get history lessons and samples from local vendors. Then it's off to DeVries Cheese Shop where the samples keep on coming.

Finally, both groups from the tours join together to grab a slice at the equally historic Supino's Pizza. While enjoying some pies and cold drinks, Yellin and her team continue to share their knowledge of Eastern Market, even bringing in some of the vendors or store owners to speak to the tourists.

Yellin said, "I want people to leave with an understanding that there's a real sense of energy in the city, there's a real sense of people wanting to work together".

There are also tours held in other parts of the city, including Capital Park and one specifically for murals.