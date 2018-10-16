It's a peach of a town: Take a tour of the village of Romeo

It's time to take a trip to one of the cities and towns that you call home. This time, we are heading north to the very tip of Macomb County where they are is known for peaches, but there are a couple of other hidden gems as well. Kila Peeples takes us to the village of Romeo, nicknamed the Four Corners because it borders four metropolitan counties. Romeo mixes old-school charm with a little country twang.

Many of the businesses here are family owned, including the popular eatery, The Rustic Bluebird. The Rustic Bluebird offers healthy portions of soup, salads and sandwiches and takes pride in offering fresh ingredients daily.

Once you've had your hearty meal at “the Bird”, if you're not shopping or taking a ride on one of the many trails that go through Romeo, your next stop should be Westview Orchards. Also family owned, Westview Orchards has been a staple in the Romeo community for over 200 years. There's something for everyone at Westview, from a petting farm and play areas for children to a winery for adults.