Take a tour of Troy, "the city of tomorrow -- today

We all know the Somerset Collection is in Troy, but you should also know the city has much more to offer. Troy calls itself, "The city of tomorrow, today", and our resident tourist Kila Peeples went there to explore a few hidden gems.

Troy is located in the middle of Oakland County and is known for being a very welcoming community. You can get a quick history lesson at the Troy Historical Museum. The museum has been a place to go back in time for almost 40 years. It's owned by the city of Troy and has 5 acres and 11 historic buildings. The Troy Historic Museum has been compared to a smaller version of Greenfield Village in Dearborn, but more hands-on; with opportunites to learn about how people who lived during the turn of the 20th century.

If you've worked up an appetite after walking through the museum, Jonny Cakes Cafe is a great place to fuel up. The restaurant has been serving up delicious breakfast and lunch since 2015. It's named after the owner and his childhood nickname. Jonny Cakes is known for it's giant omelettes and pancakes that take up the entire plate.

If you want to walk off all of that food by getting more food, The Polish Market is the perfect stop to do it. This is not your everyday grocery store; if the name didn't give it away, the market specializes in Polish food. From pierogis and stuffed cabbage to desserts and candy, if you're looking for something you would normally eat in Poland, it's probably at The Polish Market.

