Take an exhilarating ride inside the velodrome

Here's something that will get you moving like a cheetah!

It's an exhilarating ride in the D that's open to all ages. This happens inside the Lexus Velodrome!

You can't miss this big white bubble when you drive into downtown; it’s where competitors from all over the world come for competitive cycling.

Earlier this year, thanks to a private donor and, well, Lexus, the 64,000-square foot dome opened its doors, hoping to re-ignite cycling popularity of riding a bike at a 50-degree angle going 20 miles per hour.

The Velodrome also has an exercise room where classes are held and a walking track for people who choose stay flat on the ground.

There are also classes you can take to learn how to ride in the velodrome and kids who live in Detroit ride for free.

