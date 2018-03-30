Take me out to the.. concert? It's Opening Day for this music venue!

It's Opening Day of another sort here in Detroit! The box office opened just moments ago at the spectacular entertainment venue along the riverfront, Chene Park. This is an amazing place to see a show, a real jewel in the city. It's been a tradition for people to line up early to purchase tickets. The amphitheater has a new lineup of its own this season.

Shahida Mausi is the President and CEO of "The Right Productions," and was in the studio on behalf of our friends at Chene Park.

The Chene Park venue is very unique, ranking as one of the top amphitheaters in the world. The venue has the river as the backdrop of the stage, making it a magical place to see a show.

Chene Park has "Jazzy Night Wednesdays," with talented line-ups such as Will Downing, Jody Watley, Kamasi Washington, and more.

The venue is holding a job fair April 2 at Northwest Activity Center from 10 am until 2 pm.

For tickets and more information about the season, and applying for those jobs visit their website at http://cheneparkdetroit.com.