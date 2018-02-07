Take Your Next Road Trip In Comfort And Style

It may be cold and snowy outside, but now is the time to start planning those spring, summer, and fall family road trips.

Going retro is the new trend, but with all of the modern comforts of home. Eric Odom joined us on the show on behalf of our friends at MARVAC, also known as the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds.

Odom brought one of his campers to show us, which had a very modern retro feel.

You can checkout more of these R-Vs at the 52nd Detroit Camper and RV Show today, February 7 through Sunday, February 11 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Weekday hours for the show are 2pm-9pm

Saturday hours are 11am-9pm

Sunday hours are 11am-6pm

For more information, including a floor plan of the displays, and special discounts on tickets visit the website http://Marvac.org