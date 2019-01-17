Take your popcorn game up a notch with these hacks!

National Popcorn Day is this Sunday, January 19th, so the Live in the D team is celebrating early by sharing its popcorn hacks and recipes.

The first hack is courtesy of host Tati Amare. Growing up she always made popcorn in a pan on the stove, but she found a hack in which you can make it in the microwave. Take 1/3 cup of popcorn kernels, 2 teaspoons of oil and salt to taste. Mix them together and put them in a brown paper bag in the microwave under the "popcorn" setting. The kernels will come out perfectly popped. Tati likes to finish her popcorn with some nutritional yeast which gives it a cheesy taste without adding any dairy.

Michelle Oliver shared her recipe for truffle popcorn. She was gifted some truffle salt, which is salt combined with the savory black truffle mushroom, and she thought, if truffle fries tasted good, truffle popcorn would taste good too. She first sprayed some cooking spray on her popcorn so the seasoning would stick to the popcorn, and then she added in a few pinches of truffle salt, some ground-up rosemary, and freshly ground black pepper. You want to make sure none of your seasonings are too chunky or else they will fall to the bottom of the bowl. Mix the popcorn up and enjoy!

Next, Kila Peeples shared an old family recipe in which she adds in potato chips to the popcorn. Kila's favorite kind to add in are BBQ flavored chips. The chips give the snack an extra crunch and flavor the popcorn a bit as well.

Jason Carr's favorite way to enjoy popcorn is with Parmesean and lots of butter, but he shared another recipe with us that uses one of his favorite seasonings, "Slap Ya' Mama." This Cajun spice mix can be found at local markets and online. A dash or two of it can really kick your popcorn up a notch.

How do you like to enjoy your popcorn?

