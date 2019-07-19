Taking a tour of Lake Orion is like going on vacation without leaving Metro Detroit

The hot days are here, and some are still to come. If you are looking for a fun place where you can keep cool shopping, or paddling around a lake, you don't have to go far. Our resident tourist Kila Peeples suggests taking a tour of Lake Orion, the community with the motto is: "Where living is a vacation."

Back in the day, Detroiters used to call this town "up north", now Lake Orion is a place where residents enjoy relaxing on the lake all year round. Lake Orion has been the hidden gem of northern Oakland county since 1859. There are plenty of things to do there from doing flips on the water in the summertime to gliding on top of the ice in the winter.

The restaurants in Lake Orion are top notch, especially C.J.'s Lakeside Grille. This restaurant has been a staple in the L.O. for almost 40 years. Deep fried mushrooms, homemade cinnamon French toast and made-to-order breakfast skillets are classics you must try.

If you want to work off that awesome food, head across the street to Green Hippo Gifts. This cute and quaint store sells unique gifts with personality for all ages. From funny socks to encouraging books for kids and adults, Green Hippo Gifts proudly offers cool trinkets with a local flair.

When you stop by Lake Orion you have to go on the lake, and when you do, you have to explore it on the Pedal Boat Pub. Riding the pub gives you everything you would want, breathtaking view of the lake and the beautiful homes that surround it. Not to mention some exercise while enjoying a few cocktails.

Whether it's having hot fun in the summertime, or you like it cold as ice in winter, being a tourist in the town of Lake Orion is definitely worth it.