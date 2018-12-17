Talkin' with Tati - Biggest accomplishments of 2018

New Year's Day is just around the corner, and as the year winds down it can be a time to reflect. Tati recently headed out to ask, "What are some of the biggest accomplishments you had this year?"

One woman said that now that she is 75, she finally has accepted herself as she is. Another said that he learned a little humility. Someone even said that they are performing more and even got a gig at the Willis Show Bar.

What is your biggest accomplishment of 2018? Let us know by heading to our Facebook page and sending a message.