More money or more time? Which would you rather have? Our host Tati Amare took to the city of Detroit to ask residents which they would prefer more.

Some people chose money because they said that money can buy you time. Others said time is very valuable and it's something you can't get back.

One person said, "It is through the investment of time that you can build all of your hopes and dreams."

So which would you rather have more time or more money? Let us know in the comments below.