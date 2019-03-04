What is your favorite book from your childhood

It is national reading month, which is a month dedicated to promoting reading for children. Our Tati Amare took a stroll down to Dessert Oasis Coffee Roasters to ask people about their favorite book from their childhood.

The first person said any of the "Hardy Boys" books. Another person said "Harry Potter" was one of his favorites, because of its popularity. One woman said Janelle Cannon's "Stella Luna" was her favorite book growing up. She explained that the book was about a bat who was seperated from her mom and they had to find each other.

The next person said she loved the Corduroy book because it was about a bear finding his home and finding a friend.

Let us know about you favorite book from your childhood in the comments below.