What is your favorite ice cream truck treat?

One way to cool down is with a special frozen treat, and what was better as a kid than to hear that special tune coming down your street? That special sound meant it was time for a cool sweet treat from the ice cream man. Live In The D's Tati Amare recently headed out to ask locals what was their favorite ice cream treat as a kid to get from the ice cream truck.

Some of the answers she got were soft serve with sprinkles, chocolate and vanilla Good Humor bar, Superman and strawberry shortcake on a stick. Many agreed ice cream trucks bring back great memories from childhood.

