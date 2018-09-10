Talkin' with Tati: It's not a tailgate party without...

The Detroit Lions' first game of the season is Monday night. That means there will also be some big-time tailgate parties before the seats fill at Ford Field. With the start of the football season upon us, Tati Amare recently took to the streets to ask people what they thought was the No. 1 must-have at a tailgate party.

Many people immediately thought of food, drinks and even games to play at a tailgate party like Frisbee. The big food items included burgers and hot dogs, queso dip, and wings.

One woman told Tati it wasn't a tailgate if there wasn't a DJ to play music.

Finally only one person said the most obvious answer: Detroit Lions football is something you definitely must have for a tailgate!