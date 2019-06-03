Talkin' with Tati: Are you a listener or a talker?

Are you a listener or a talker? Or do you feel like you're both? Tati Amare went out to ask people which one they identify with more during conversations.

One of the people who said they fall in the listener category said, "I think it's better to be a listener because then you can find out a lot about the person if you listen to what they are saying."

Another person who identified as a talker said, "I'm a lawyer so I am paid to talk. I guess that is part of it, as well, but maybe it flows naturally from me being me."

A person who identified with both camps said, "I'm both. I talk more than I should talk and I listen because if I talk without listening then the person with whom I (am) talking has no rapport with me."

