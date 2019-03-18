Talkin' With Tati: What will be your first spring activity?

This Wednesday is the first day of spring so our host Tati Amare took to the city to ask people about the first spring activity they will do outdoors?

The first few people said they planned to go bike riding because it's a great way to excercise. Others said they planned to go on a run. One person said she and her husband will take advantage of the warmer weather by camping. The rest all agreed that soccer will be at the top of the list of spring activites.

What will be the first thing you do once the weather warms up?