Talkin' with Tati: When would you hit the pause button on life?

Life is full of excitment, spontaneity and memorable moments, so our Tati Amare asked visitors at the Red Hook, "If you had the chance to hit the pause button on life when would you wanna pause?"

The first person said she would hit the pause button on the year she was 27, because it was a good year for her. The next person said they would hit the pause button when she's doing yoga. A few people said they would pause in their 20s because they want to correct some of the decisions they made. One person said he would pause when his children were younger because it was a very fun time for him. Finally, one lady said she would pause her trip to Australia and New Zealand.

Youth, family and trips, at which moment in your life would you hit the pause button? Let us know in the comments box below.