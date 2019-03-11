Talkin' with Tati: Who is your favorite superhero?

Wonder Woman, Superman, Captain America? Were you into Superheros as a kid and if you were, who was your favorite? Live in the D host Tati Amare stopped by Milano Bakery to find out.

People named quit a few like Batman, Superman, Spider-Man and many more. One person said his favorite comic book hero was Spider-Man and his favorite movie hero was Iron Man. Some of the older people chose Superman because he was the only superhero around at that time. Another person said Wonder Woman was her favorite because she's a strong woman. The final person said her favorite superheroes are her children.

Which superhero is your favorite?