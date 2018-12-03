Talking with Tati: It's not the holidays without???

The snow may be falling and the mistletoe is being hung with care, but is that what makes the holiday season complete for you? Tati Amare went to Great Lakes Coffee in midtown Detroit and asked people to complete the sentence, "It isn't the holiday season without...".

The answers varied from love and family and Christmas decorations, of course, but one Detroiter said it's not the holidays for him without a good family argument! Another said understanding and appreciation are key for her holiday season.

What is a must- have to make your holiday season complete?