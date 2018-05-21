Social media do you love it or hate it?

How often do you check your social media a day? Checking our social media accounts has become a part of our everyday life. Tati recently headed out to the D to ask people about social media, if they love it, or hate it? Some of the things that people said were sometimes I love it, sometimes I hate it, and that social media is necessary in todays times.

One even shared how he just deleted the only social media account that he had. When asked why, he said that he felt he was spending too much time on social media. After deleting his account he felt that he was able to enjoy the day more.

Although there were a few mixed opinions on social media most people feel as though social media is a big help for people to stay connected, however, too much of a good thing, can be a bad thing.