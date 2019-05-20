Talkin' with Tati: What is the scariest thing you've ever done for fun?

We often hear about thrill seekers and adventure seekers doing crazy things they think are fun. While we may not do the same thing, we can all get a little adventurous from time to time. Tati Amare hit the town to ask people what is the scariest thing they've ever done just for fun?

The answers varied, the first person said it was when she went zip lining and climbed through trees at Go Adventure. "I was terrified," she said.

The second person said when her best friend in college went streaking. "I did not go, but it was pouring rain and I ran next to her, and that is the scariest thing I'll do," she said.

A third person said it was when he climbed on top off of a roof after hours and painted some street art on what he believes was a billboard.

The last person said it was when she went skydiving. "At first when we were about to jump off the plane, I told myself no, but I did it anyways," she said. "I also used to go cliff diving and crazy stuff like that too." Tati asked the lady why? She responded, "You only live once."

Jason Carr offered up what he considers the scariest thing he has ever done just for fun. His answer: standup comedy in front of a live audience at a comedy club.