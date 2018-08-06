Live In The D

Talking with Tati: What musical instrument would you play?

If you could magically play an instrument, what would it be?

Piano? Saxophone? If you could play any musical instrument, putting aside the idea of lessons, which one would you choose?

Our Tati Amare took a stroll down to Avalon Bakery in downtown Detroit to ask some people what their instrument of choice would be. Some said they would give the saxophone a try because it's romantic. One person said the trumpet, because her favorite actor portrayed a trumpeter. Another Detroiter said he would choose the harp! 

What would you play? Comment below with your choice!