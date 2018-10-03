Tania's Pizza has something extra

It's National Pizza Month, and it's also Jason Carr's birthday! What better way to celebrate it than with one of the best pies in the area? Owner and operator Amos Sheena and manager Nick Cassidy, from Tania's Pizza in Royal Oak, joined us in the studio to tell us their story and show us some of their menus items.

Sheena said 32 years ago, his parents took a chance in the pizza business so they decided to open their own pizza joint. The shop is also a liquor store, but that isn't what catches people's attention -- it's how they make their pizzas that draws people in.

They put down two thin layers of dough and everything you want inside of the pizza, topped with their house garlic Caesar. Sheena brought in two pizzas from their test kitchen, pizzas that aren't on the menu, to test out in the studio with Jason live: a penne pasta-stuffed pizza with meatballs with Parmesan crust, and a kale, bacon and onion-stuffed pizza.

Tania's Pizza is located at 3204 Crooks Rd. Royal Oak, MI 48073.