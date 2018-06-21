Taste of summer fun

You can get a taste of fun along the Detroit Riverfront with GM River Days this weekend. What's a festival without the food? Kaycee Schmidt, with Famous Dave's, joined us in the studio to talk about the food vendors at GM River Days this weekend and what they will be serving up.

They will have items like Dave's macaroni and cheese, smoked ribs, pork sliders and a Hot Mess Barbecue Sundae -- which has baked beans, pork, coleslaw, more pork, rich and sassy Barbecue sauce, and crumbled cornbread on top.

Cassie Brenski, chief development officer of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, also joined us in the studio to talk more about the event, which will kick off with a '60s themed Shimmer on the River. It's their biggest fundraiser of the year. The Tuskegee Airmen Airshow will also be flying throughout River Days.

Follow the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy on Facebook for updates on the event.