Taste The Luck O' The Irish

St. Patrick's Day is Saturday! The one day of the year when everybody in America is Irish. The traditions often include Irish food, drink, and music. One place to celebrate is a local Irish restaurant that has just celebrated 20 years in the restaurant business, O'Mara's Irish Pub in Berkley.

O'mara's owner Kevin O'Mara joined us to talk about St. Patrick's Day and cook us a favorite dish at his restaurant "O'mara Chicken".

O'Mara's bartender Brigid Ladue also mixed us up a Basil Smash which is just a shot of Basil Hayden's Bourbon, half an ounce of simple syrup, and lemon juice. Shaken and served on ice.

O'Mara's is celebrating St Patrick's Day with food, drinks, and live music all day Saturday March 17th at their restaurant on the corner of 12 Mile and Coolidge Ave. in Berkley.