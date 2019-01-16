Top Local Stories
Weekend storm to bring 'biggest snow in a while' to Southeast Michigan
Weather
ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019
National
'Hamilton' coming to Detroit: Here's how to get tickets
Michigan Events
How to see the total lunar eclipse, super blood moon this weekend
Science
UPDATED: List of Michigan communities who have opted out of recreational marijuana sales
Michigan Marijuana
Driver in fatal wrong-way crash that killed Northville family had BAC 4 times legal limit
News
Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 16, 2019
Live
Downriver man falls 9 floors to his death playing hide-and-seek in abandoned Detroit warehouse
News
Michigan State University trustees to meet Thursday amid rumors of Engler's future
News
Live In The D
Tasty dishes for the Auto Show from Motown Bistro
