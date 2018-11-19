Tasty turkey leftover recipes

We talked about turkey with one of our favorite chefs! Isabella Nicoletti is the chef with our friends at WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers. After the Thanksgiving dinner, we're going to want to change things up when it comes to our turkey leftovers and WW has some recipes that won't kill our waistlines.

We started with an appetizer called the Smoked Turkey Spread. It's good with some vegetables and crackers. She also had a polenta and turkey bake, and, something to keep you warm, a turkey and squash chowder. You can find the full recipes below.

Smoked turkey spread

Serve 8 at 4 SP

Ingredients;

8 oz. -1/3 fat cream cheese

3 tbs. light mayonnaise

2 cups leftover turkey meat, white, small diced

¼ cup toasted pecans, finely chopped

2 green onions, minced

2 tbs. minced parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Liquid smoke to taste (start with ½ tsp.)

In a food processor bowl, put cream cheese, mayonnaise, turkey meat, some salt and pepper and the liquid smoke. Blend to puree. Taste if more seasoning is needed, then transfer the mixture into a bowl. Add pecans, green onions, and parsley, and stir to combine all. Store the spread in the refrigerator up to three days.

NOTE: Use the spread on a sandwich, as a dip for a vegetable tray, or as a topping for mini bruschetta.

Polenta and turkey bake

Serve 6 at 5 SP

Ingredients:

For the polenta:

2 and ¾ cup water

½ cup corn meal

Pinch salt

For the casserole:

2 cups shredded leftover white turkey meat

1 ½ cup store bought marinara sauce

1 red bell pepper, seeded and small diced

1 ½ cup cannellini beans

Pinch red pepper flakes

3 to 5 basil leaves, torn

1 cup shredded part skim mozzarella

6 tbs. grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8x8 baking dish or 6 individual 10 oz. ramekins.

To make polenta, bring water and salt to a boil, reduce the flame and stir in corn meal. Let simmer on low for at least 20 minutes. In the meantime, in a large bowl, mix turkey meat, marinara sauce, bell pepper, beans, red pepper flakes, basil and half the mozzarella. Add salt and pepper to taste. Stir well. Divide polenta into the baking dish and top with the turkey mixture. Sprinkle the leftover mozzarella on top with the parmesan cheese. Bake for about 25 minutes until it starts to bubble. Turn off the oven and turn the broiler on High and broil the casserole to a nice golden color. Serve immediately.

NOTE: Feel free to use cooked pasta or other grains in place of polenta. Just mix all together before transferring into the baking dish. There might be a slight difference in point.

Turkey and squash chowder

Serve 8 at 1 SP

Ingredients:

1 tbs. olive oil

1 cup small diced sweet onion

1 cup small diced carrot

1 red bell pepper, seeded and small diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

5 cups diced winter squash (butternut, buttercup, or Kabocha)

1 cup corn

4 cups small diced leftover white turkey meat

4 to 5 cups chicken broth, store bought

1 cup canned light coconut milk

Salt and pepper to taste

In a soup pot, put oil, onion, carrot, garlic, and bell pepper. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes. Add squash and 4 cups of broth to start. Bring to a boil. Add corn and turkey meat. Bring to a boil again and then let simmer for 20 to 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add coconut milk at last, give it a quick boil and serve. If it is too thick, add the remaining broth.

NOTE: If you rather use full fat canned coconut milk, the point value will be 3 per serving

If you rather use heavy cream, the point value will be 5 per serving.

