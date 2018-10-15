Tati Amare asks Detroit: What makes you grouchy?

Oct. 15 is National Grouch Day so if you are grouchy today, then consider it a holiday. The day was actually inspired by "Sesame Street" and Oscar the Grouch.

Tati Amare went to Dessert Oasis in Detroit to find out what makes people grouchy.

A lot of people said not enough coffee, lack of sleep and being hungry can negatively affect their mood.

One man said the weather is the one thing that makes him grouchy.

So make sure to get some sleep, drink some coffee and get some breakfast so you can avoid unleashing your inner Oscar the Grouch!