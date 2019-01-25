Tati Amare broadcast live from the Little Caesars Arena this morning for a huge event that's underway in Detroit, the Geico U.S. Figure Skating Championships. This is the first time Detroit has hosted the event in 25 years.

Figure skating is a huge sport in Detroit and some may not realize the city's ties to figure skating champions go way back. Champions have come from around the country for generations to train at Detroit Skating Club . Managing Director Jerod Swallow said, "The Detroit Skating Club is one of the oldest skating clubs in the United States. The club moved to Bloomfield Township in 1978 because they needed more room for their club."

Amare was joined by Olympic, world and U.S. champion Scott Hamilton and asked him what it was like to perform at the Olympics in 1984. Hamilton said, "It's an exciting, stressful time. Everyone is in the zone and focused on the competition." Amare also asked what it was like to win the Olympic gold medal, and Hamilton said, "It's such an odd collection of emotions. It's a relief you were able to get it done, excited that you won and sad that the journey's over. And then you feel guilty that you're the only one standing when there were so many people who were a part of this moment."

Amare also talked to Brian Boitano, who won the gold medal in 1988 at the Olympics, plus two world championships, and is a four-time U.S. National Champion. Amare asked him what he thinks is going through the minds of those who are going out on the ice in Detroit. Boitano said, "These competitions can set you up for the future. These people are looking at becoming Olympic team members, so they are very nervous." Amare also asked about Boitano's experience in 1988. "It's like a microwave in your head and when you push 'start' you can feel the pressure building up inside of you," said Boitano. "You can feel it in the air. The air is thick with anxiety, tension and pressure at the end of the program, and when you skate, it's almost like a relief, a sense of accomplishment."

Mirai Nagasu, the young woman who made history at the Olympics in 2018 in Seoul, South Korea, joined Amare at Little Caesars Arena. Amare asked Nagasu what it was like to be the first American woman ever to land a triple axel at the Olympics. She said, "I felt like a little girl screaming in a candy store and, at the end, it was like my dream came true." Amare also asked what it was like to compete in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and Nagasu said, "It's a lot of pressure. Expectations are running high, and this is a 'make it or break it' moment."

Michael Weiss, a three-time champion, also joined Amare and she asked him what it is like to be out there on the ice in front of all those people and, more importantly, the judges. Weiss said, "It's a pressure packed situation. You have one shot to get things right and to win the competition."

The championships continue Friday through Sunday. For tickets, go to http://2019uschampionships.com/tickets/ or www.ticketmaster.com.