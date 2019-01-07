Talkin' with Tati: Food you can't find anymore

Tati Amare recently took to the city of Detroit with one question: What is the food you used to love as a kid that you can't find anymore?

This subject will take you down memory lane as local Detroiters name some of the foods and treats that are no longer around, like Pop Qwiz, the popcorn that changed color, or Luden's cough drops. Some people even say flavors of certain treats aren't the same as when they were kids.

What food did you love as a kid but can't find anymore? Leave your comments below!