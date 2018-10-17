Tati visits the unique place in the D that puts a new spin on doing laundry

If you are all about making chores a little less mundane, then this is the place to go.

Consider the weekly chore of doing laundry. Few people look forward to it, but at The Commons on the east side of Detroit is one laundromat is putting a new spin on it.

The Commons in Detroit is a unique spot where you will find a coffee bar and laundromat.

The general manager, Jesse Bandfield, said he realized that doing chores like laundry take time, so why not spend that in a comfortable environment.

He said they also have a large space for people to have meetings or simply just sip coffee and get some work done.

Your first cup of coffee is always free when you are going to use the laundromat. Bandfield said that if you are going to spend money on laundry, then you deserve a cup of coffee.

He hopes his business inspires others to start their own businesses along Mack Avenue.