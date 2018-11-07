The passing of a new law got us thinking, what's your favorite munchy?

Tati went to Milano Cafe and Bakery to ask everyone what is their go-to food when they are craving a snack.

Some people quickly went to dessert items like cookies, ice cream and chocolate.

Other people went the more salty route like chips and salsa and Ruffles chips with French onion dip.

One man said his favorite munchy is a banana sandwich with peanut butter and mayonnaise.

What is your favorite go-to food when you have the munchies?