Teach your kids how to save money with Ally Financial

Summer is the perfect time to teach the kids in your life valuable lessons that will help them for years to come. And among the most valuable are those about money.

Howard says that summer is a great time to talk to kids about how to save money because kids are out of school. She also says that it is never too early to start talking about money, and you can start as early as age three. You can also use tools like Monopoly money to help kids understand where money comes from. Another tool you can use to help kids understand how to keep a budget is with clear bins labeled save, spend and give.

One great example of how parents and kids can learn how to talk about money together is by reading a book that was created with Ally Financial called Planet Zeee and the Money Tree. You can find a copy of the book on their website (http://www.allywalletwise.com/) and they also created a really fun jeopardy style game called What's Zeee Answer that you can play with your kids.

