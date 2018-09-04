Listening to 'The Acoustic Introduction of Trey Simon'

Trey Simon is a Metro Detroit singer who is celebrating the release of his new EP, "The Acoustic Introduction of Trey Simon."

Simon has been on Live In The D before showcasing his talent of guitar playing and smooth vocals. Today he was joined by "Red" on bass and Quentin Dennard II on the drums

Simon said he wanted this EP to be "from a place that was stripped down and really personal", and he wants to build a relationship with his audience.

Currently, Simon is working on some new music that will be released next year.

Simon will be celebrating the release of his new EP Friday, Sept. 7, at 20 Front Street in Lake Orion. You can get tickets on his website.