The Actress Who Is "Rising" To Fame

One year ago, she was singing "How Far I'll Go" as the voice of Moana in her acting debut. Now here she is starring in an NBC drama.

Auli'i Cravalho joined us live from New York today to talk about her new show called Rise. The drama is about a school of teachers, students, and individuals who are all rising above their life circumstances.

Cravalho plays Lilette Suarez, who comes from humble beginnings. Cravalho said that she can relate to her character, as she grew up in a similar way.

She thinks that everyone will be able to find a character in the show to relate to.

Rise premieres Tuesday March 13, 2018 at 10pm on Local 4/NBC.