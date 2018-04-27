Meet the 4th grade student who wins BIG at Bookstock!

You've heard us say that Bookstock is the largest used book and media sale, but more than that it all goes to help our community. One way that's done is by showcasing schools and students through the Bookstock Extraordinary Teacher/Student/School Awards essay contest. This awards money to schools and students in the Detroit Public Schools community district.

This year's winner is 4th grader Daiana Glover from Davison Elementary who won the contest, which asked students to write about their favorite book character and why.

Daiana joined us in the studio today along with her teacher Lori Jennings, the presenting sponsor of Bookstock Mike Morse from Mike Morse Law Firm, and his mother Susan.

Morse says it's important for him to be connected with Bookstock because "it's about community and it's about literacy, it's about these beautiful kids and their teachers." He has three daughters of his own so he is happy to help with anything that promotes literacy or helping out our schools.

According to Jennings, reading and writing together helps to make a better student. This contest gives students life experiences and lessons as a writer.

Susan Morse was a librarian, and has seen first hand the impact that reading has on children. She says reading opens up a world and gives children an opportunity to learn about different places and people. Books help kids connect with things that interest them.

Stop by Bookstock at Laurel Park Place in Livonia April 27 through April 29.

To find more information about Bookstock check out their website here: http://www.bookstockmi.org/