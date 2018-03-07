The Best Fried Chicken In America?

It's an honor few can claim: making the list for "best fried chicken restaurant" in America, and one place here in the D is the only Michigan restaurant on the list.

The list is from the online site, Thrillist, and the restaurant is Motor City Soul Food.

George Clay, Martha Clay, and their son Scott Clay joined us in the studio today to talk about the accomplishment.

The family said the words that describe their fried chicken are delicious and delectable. The secret recipe for the chicken was created by George and Martha.

The restaurant brought in a few of the dishes they offer, including homemade mac n' cheese, candy yams, banana pudding, collared greens, and of course the fried chicken.

Motor City Soul Food has two locations: W 7 Mile rd in Detroit, and Greenfield at 10 mile rd.