The Clothing Boutique Accommodating All Shapes And Sizes

A lot of women enjoy the world of fashion, but it's not exactly the most welcoming place for all shapes and sizes. Curvy girls listen up, here's the place just for you. Liz Louize Boutique in Royal Oak is changing the shopping experience for the plus sized fashionista.

With Spring around the corner, we asked Liz Louize to share some spring fashion ideas for our plus sized girlfriends.

Sisters and Co-Owners Amy Krizanek and Amanda Cover joined us in the studio today to show us a few of their clothing items.

Some of the items included a red floral skirt, yellow floral dress, and a fun sushi print dress. The boutique offers anything from workout clothes, lounge clothes, to cocktail dresses.

Liz Louize is located in downtown Royal Oak, at the corner of Lincoln and Washington.