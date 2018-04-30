The cocktail that costs $1,000!

From horses, to hats, to that famous Kentucky bourbon, Churchill Downs Racetrack is alive and buzzing this week ahead of the Kentucky Derby Saturday, May 5th, and there is much more to this event then the race!

The Master Distiller at the Woodford Reserve Distillery Chris Morris and Elizabeth McCall the Woodford Reserve Assistant Master Distiller joined us LIVE from Churchill Downs in Kentucky. The Derby dates back to 1875 and Morris says that Bourbon has always been apart of the tradition dating back to the roots of Kentucky when their ancestors brought horses and stills to the state.

McCall had the opportunity to raise a $2,500 Mint Julep cup with Jennifer Lawrence! The reason why it was so pricey is because it was a gold plated cup that they were raising a glass in honor of Lawrence's charity "The Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund". They also showed us the recipe that they had inside of the cup celebrating the best of Kentucky!

Direction & Ingredients: *All ingredients they used are from Woodford County Kentucky

Start by rubbing the mint inside the cup

2 oz Woodford Reserve Bourbon

1 tsp of sorghum syrup

crushed ice

Garnish with mint and 3 spry roses

You can watch coverage of the Kentucky Derby Saturday, May 5th beginning at 2:30pm on Local 4, the race happens at 6:46 pm.