It is not just the dog days of summer. It is also the cat days of summer. Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane Society joined us to tell us about the Dog and Cat Days of Summer event.

For the month of August, the Michigan Humane Society is waiving adoption fees on dogs and cats three years of age and older, to help get in some summer fun and find their forever homes. The promotion is offered at all of their adoptions centers, as well as the Petco in Sterling Heights, and all standard adoption policies and procedures apply. The promotion runs through August 31.

Chrisman also brought in a kitten named Bret Michaels that needs a forever home.

