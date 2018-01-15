The Event That Will Bring Out Your Inner Child

Today on Live in the D, we took a trip down memory lane. Dan McClain joined us to talk about the annual Royal Oak Toy Show. The Toy Show deals with classic toys, some of which can be worth thousands of dollars!

Some of the hot toys this year include monster toys and toys from the 80s. Dan brought a variety of toys with him ranging from GI-Joes, vintage Star Wars, monsters, and superheroes.

The toughest toy to find this year is the vintage bat-mobile,which sells for around $200.

Think you have a valuable toy on your hand? You can bring your toys to the Toy Show to get them appraised. Here is a key though, appraisers are looking for toys in their boxes.

The Royal Oak Toy Show will be held on Saturday, January 20 from 9am to 2 pm at the Royal Oak Farmer's Market. Kids 12 and under are free.