These are the events you need to check out this weekend around the D

It's about that time of the week to find out what's happening around the D this weekend.

Our friend Rich Rice, founder of event planning company Detroit by Design, joined Jason and Tati to tell us about some events that will be happening in and around the D.

The Detroit Urban Craft Fair begins Friday night and runs through Sunday at the Masonic Temple. It is a collection of local crafters who will bring their items to a large audience.

It's $10 for admission on opening night and $1 for the rest of the weekend.

Some more one-of-a-kind items will be on sale in Southfield this weekend as well. This is the 43rd annual Potters Market. It is the largest pottery sale of its kind in the country.

It starts Friday following a preview event the night before at the Southfield Pavilion in the Southfield Municipal Complex. There will be 140 different potters from across Michigan on hand to sell their creations.

The Redford Theater is once again getting into the holiday spirit with some classic films.

All month long they are showing classic Christmas movies. It kicks off this Saturday with a 2 p.m. showing of the original "Miracle on 34th Street" and at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday there will be a showing of Bill Murray's "Scrooged."

The Redford will be showing other films every weekend throughout the rest of the month. Tickets are only $5.

The final event is another holiday classic but this one is out at Hill Auditorium on the U of M Campus.

The University Musical Society and the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra will perform Handel's Messiah. It is now the 139th year the society has performed the work.

The event is Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $16.