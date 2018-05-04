The famous Songwriter who is back in the D

Someone who makes everyday a party is here with us. You know her music, the theme from Friends, Earth Wind and Fire's "September," "Boogie Wonderland", the list of hits goes on and on. She's the woman who wrote those blockbusters, award-winning Songwriter Allee Willis. Willis is a Detroiter who hit the big time and never forgot where she came from. She's back in the D for a big honor tonight.

The Detroit Music Awards are Friday, May 4 at the Fillmore Detroit where Willis will be receiving a Distinguished Achievement Award. An inspiration to many, Willis writes all of her music and lyrics, but has never learned how to play an instrument. She says that she got her inspiration to write music from growing up around Motown music and hearing the music through her bedroom walls. "If I did not grow up in Detroit, I probably never would have been a Songwriter," says Willis.

Willis is also receiving another huge honor next month: induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York!

May 18 and 19 Willis will be in Detroit performing a live show at the City Theater. The show will include sing-a-longs to her greatest hits, stories, auctions, music and more. For tickets, please visit the website https://www.ticketmaster.com/venueartist/65951/2481459?camefrom=CFC_oecom_313web_allee-willis.