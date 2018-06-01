The farm that changes lives daily

The bond between family is something undeniable and sometimes the love we have for our sisters and brothers can turn into something bigger than just a family bond. That's the case at Dutton Farm, where one woman's love for her sister has turned into a mission that's making a difference in the heart of Detroit.

Jenny Brown and Jimmy Smith joined us in studio to talk about this amazing farm that changes lives. Brown's older sister has Down syndrome. Brown said what inspired her to start Dutton Farm was noticing that her sister didn't get the same opportunities or acceptance that she's experienced as an adult.

Dutton Farm is a life and skills program for individuals with special needs, where each of them learn to build strong work skills. In addition, the program offers job training, with the end goal of them getting competitive and integrative jobs in the community. Many of the farmers successfully move onto retail, food service or custodial sciences.

The farm is spreading awareness and really setting farmers up for success. The farm needs volunteers, donors and continuous support like they have been receiving. If you would like to be apart of this amazing movement, visit them at https://duttonfarm.org/