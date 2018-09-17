The final acts on "America's Got Talent"

After weeks of performing it all comes down to this: America will pick the winner for this season of "America's Got Talent." Joining Jason Carr via satellite from Universal Studios in California were three of the final acts: Brain King Joseph, Duo Transcend and Daniel Emmet.

Joseph, a violinist, said following the audition he has been performing songs that are new to him and his final performance will be on a whole new level. He said the show has been an awesome journey.

Duo Transcend, a dancing and acrobatic act, said how grateful and happy they are for making it this far in the competition. They said they are inspired by all the other acts that have made it to the finals.

Daniel Emmet, who has sung his way to the finals, was chosen as the judges' choice to be in the finals. He said that being chosen by the judges was the most stressful, yet the greatest feeling in the world. Emmet said he's incredibly grateful to have earned the judges' respect. He said he knows he must have the performance of a lifetime to win it all.

The finals for "America's Got Talent" is Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. on Local 4.

