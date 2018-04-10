The flavor behind the whiskey trend

Right now whiskey is one of the trendiest liquors out there and the variety available continues to change. You have a chance to try it all this weekend at the Detroit Whiskey Festival. Travis Fourmont the cocktail ambassador for Great Lakes Wine & Spirits joined us to talk about the event and taste some whiskeys.

Fourmont says whiskey is all the rage right now because consumers are becoming more educated about its many flavors. You have bourbon, rye, wheat, corn, and all different flavors that change the taste of your cocktail. The flavor is determined by the grains that are used when the whiskey is made and also the barrel that it is aged in.

The Detroit Whiskey Fest will take place in Eastern Market this Friday, April 13th at 6PM. There is a $50 entrance fee that will get you 12 drink tickets to try different whiskeys and cocktails made with whiskey. There will be a plethora of different whiskeys to taste from around the world.

Travis made a delicious whiskey cocktail called a Boulevardier. If you would like to make one yourself the recipe is as follows:

Combine equal parts whiskey, Campari, and vermouth in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and shake vigorously until outside of shaker is frosty, about 20 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass or coupe or a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with lemon twist.