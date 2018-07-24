Where you can see The Four Freshmen perform in Detroit

The story for our musical guests on the show Tuesday started nearly 70 years ago when four men created a sound that would last for decades and influence music genres for years to come. The Four Freshman have become known globally and since their beginnings in 1948, since then more than 25 men have been part of the group.

We welcomed the guys, who have been harmonizing for years, to our studio. Bob Ferreia, Jonathan Gains, Stein Malvey and Tommy Boynton known as The Four Freshmen, sang for us live in studio.

The Four Freshmen will be at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe Wednesday July 25th through Saturday, July, 28th. You can also check them out when they come back to town for the Detroit Jazz Festival September 3rd.