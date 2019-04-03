The fun is building in Ann Arbor this weekend at Brick Bash

The fun times are going to be "building" all weekend in Ann Arbor. The event is called Brick Bash, a family Lego expo. Meredith Bruckner with allaboutannarbor.com joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare along with David Lorch, an engineer, Lego fan and one of the exhibitors to discuss the event.

Bruckner said Brick Bash is held at Skyline High School and has been going on for many years. There will be 25 exhibitors with amazing creations, a Lego train, race track and a large model of the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, CA. There will be a play area for the kids who want to construct a Lego creation of their own, a marching band and even a petting zoo.

Lorch showed off some of his building skills with some of the displays he will present, including an old time clock, candles, an Emmy award and the infamous University of Michigan cube, which moves. He also had a mock-up of the school's football coach, Jim Harbaugh, or Har-Bot because it also moves. Lorch also highlighted some of the Lego Ideas sets, where fans submit ideas of what should become a Lego set and it is voted on and could, possibly, become a permanent set option. He also brought a small representation of his idea that he submitted, the famous Grand Hotel on Mackinaw Island. Lorch's larger version will be at the event.

Brick Bash will be at Skyline High School, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

